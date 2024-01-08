iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.43

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 209550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.