iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.79

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.79 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 145580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

