James H. Dahl Purchases 8,053 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 8,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,656.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 274,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,886,030.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AXR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.05. 6,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.96.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.



AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

