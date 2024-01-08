Jito (JTO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.24 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Jito has a market capitalization of $194.24 million and $131.31 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jito has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.53910273 USD and is down -12.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $126,400,987.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

