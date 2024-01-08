John L. Brottem Sells 7,344 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $40,318.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,950.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

