Komodo Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $973,097.28 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

