Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0314 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $65.30 million and approximately $244,377.33 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

