Mark James Litton Sells 4,820 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,195.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 600,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

