Mark James Litton Sells 4,820 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark James Litton sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,195.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 600,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.77.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
