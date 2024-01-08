Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $74.21 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $74.21 million and approximately $364,498.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00007116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,773,673 coins and its circulating supply is 22,216,335 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,748,391 with 22,194,914 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.08640787 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $341,114.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

