Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $326.94 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001431 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,100,647,754 coins and its circulating supply is 809,974,155 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

