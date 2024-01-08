My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002353 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004033 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

