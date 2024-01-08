Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,172.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00108102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002147 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.