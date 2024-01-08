NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 11.6 %

NovoCure stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.58. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.