NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,077.43

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7,077.43 and last traded at $7,066.93, with a volume of 18679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,937.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,417.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6,227.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NVR by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 26 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NVR by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

