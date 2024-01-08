Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 14,188 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Trading Down 3.4 %

OM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 787,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

