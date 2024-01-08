Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 3,905 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $21,438.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,057.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Outset Medical Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 787,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

