PAAL AI Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $126.68 million and $3.30 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,026,545 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 772,665,045 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.13579948 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,768,965.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

