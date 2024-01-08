Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Pacific Alliance Bank Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Pacific Alliance Bank Company Profile

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

