Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $168.63. 764,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,987. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

