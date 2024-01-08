Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

