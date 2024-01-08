Polymesh (POLYX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.21 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $93.21 million and $56.74 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 919,561,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 919,248,652.827618 with 790,192,895.85198 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17337639 USD and is down -18.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $138,055,789.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

