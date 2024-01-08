Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.