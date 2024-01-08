Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 155,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.05.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 43.32%.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
