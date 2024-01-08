QUASA Trading Up 14.7% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $40,603.93 and $414.80 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.05 or 1.00024964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010754 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009793 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00184975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00043013 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $583.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

