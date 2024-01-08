Request Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $85.05 million and $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

