Reviewing BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) & Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xencor 0 0 10 0 3.00

Xencor has a consensus target price of $41.56, suggesting a potential upside of 97.79%. Given Xencor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xencor is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Xencor -81.94% -17.26% -14.85%

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Xencor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -1.40 Xencor $164.58 million 7.79 -$55.18 million ($1.99) -10.58

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; Novartis XmAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to trat influenza A. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

