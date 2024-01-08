Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 2.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $88.38. Approximately 2,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

