Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,542.76 or 0.05435119 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $2.37 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 562,157 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 562,223.4463746. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,413.82029668 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,630,338.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

