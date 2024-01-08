Rublix Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $60,903.69 and approximately $131.79 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rublix token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rublix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00277161 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.