Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.82

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Safe has a market cap of $38.02 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00108062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021133 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002151 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87077418 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

