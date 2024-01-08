Safe (SAFE) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $39.01 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00107295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87077418 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

