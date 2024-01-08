Sapphire Trading Down 18.3% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and $8,373.48 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.97 or 0.04949786 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,606,088,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,458,990 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

