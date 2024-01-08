Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $6,714.45 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00336347 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,920.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

