Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells $2,000,500.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.70 on Monday, reaching $205.95. The company had a trading volume of 477,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,593. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 127.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.