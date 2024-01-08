Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $538.82 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $538.82 million and approximately $122.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00144452 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00538148 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008549 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043374 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00314272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00199773 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,183,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,159,611,993 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
