Sourceless (STR) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,446.05

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $178.44 million and $2,446.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.05 or 1.00024964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010754 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009793 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00184975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00849229 USD and is down -14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,392.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.