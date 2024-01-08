SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Up 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.47. 526,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 709,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

