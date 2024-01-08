Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.86 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $151.72 million and $12.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.77 or 1.00039364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00184644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03660932 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $12,402,158.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

