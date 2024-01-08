STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0546

STP (STPT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $106.02 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,732.68 or 0.99890720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009642 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00177824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05183696 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,635,336.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

