sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.11 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $60.11 million and $6.33 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Get sUSD alerts:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 60,499,950 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

