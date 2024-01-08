Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

GIM opened at $3.79 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 503,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $1,972,963.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,580,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,556,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

