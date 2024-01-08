Tezos Price Reaches $0.92 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $892.57 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001216 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,552,958 coins and its circulating supply is 966,598,422 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

