Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $908.82 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $908.82 million and approximately $35.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001548 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,327,701 coins and its circulating supply is 966,372,394 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

