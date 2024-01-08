Threshold (T) Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $365.95 million and $505.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,898.98 or 0.99964870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010785 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009840 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00178393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03091138 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $119,465,601.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

