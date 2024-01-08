Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Up 4.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 22,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Titan Logix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

