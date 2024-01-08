TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $53.46 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,462,818 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,462,818.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04626737 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,916,865.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

