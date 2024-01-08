Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $154.41. 339,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,076. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

