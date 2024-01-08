UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53). 66,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UPGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UPGS
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
About UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UP Global Sourcing
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.