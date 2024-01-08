USDX [Kava] 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $374,645.01 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $96.53 million and approximately $374,645.01 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00538148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00199773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89031523 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $379,958.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

