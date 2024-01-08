Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57.00 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Verasity has a market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.